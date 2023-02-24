Saipem and Seaway7 to jointly tackle offshore wind projects

February 24, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Saipem and Seaway7 have entered into a commercial collaboration agreement to jointly identify, bid and execute fixed offshore wind projects.

Saipem and Seaway7 will pursue selected projects where the combined utilisation of the companies’ complementary assets, technologies, products, and competencies will generate significant synergies and improve project economics, the companies said.

Saipem and Seaway7 plan to deploy key enabling assets and capabilities to cover activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind generator turbines.

The target projects are large integrated turnkey developments in Europe, the UK, and the US, with the possibility of expanding to other geographic areas.

Gianalberto Secchi, Chief Operating Officer of the Offshore Wind Business Line at Saipem, said: ”The agreement with Seaway7 represents an important milestone to offer a more competitive value proposition to our clients on certain integrated fixed wind projects. Together, we will be able to provide a full set of services for wind farms in line with Saipem strategy to best serve the growth in renewable power production projects.”

The collaboration is expected to enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimise design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards.

”We are very pleased to partner with Saipem for this cooperation which builds upon the successful collaboration on the Seagreen project. Working together, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilise complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions and further optimise project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for EPCI opportunities through our combined fleet and expertises,” Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer at Seaway7, said.