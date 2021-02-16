Saudi Arabian gov’t, Hutchison Ports partner up on JCPDI Port

February 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The Saudi Arabian government and port operator Hutchison Ports have signed an agreement to invest in and operate JCPDI Port which comprises multipurpose terminals within the Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI).

The virtual signing ceremony between the government’s autonomous organisation, Royal Commission in Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), represented by the Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Services Company, and the port operator, was held on 15 February 2021.

Courtesy of Hutchison Ports

To be developed in two phases, the multipurpose port will consist of a container terminal and a general cargo and dry-bulk terminal. Each will be equipped with advanced handling equipment and have quayside draft of 16.5 meters, according to Hutchison Ports.

Commercial operations of Phase I are scheduled to launch this year starting with the general cargo and dry-bulk terminal. With a berth length of 540 meters, this facility will serve the immediate needs of the growing list of JCPDI tenants.

Subsequently, Phase I of the container terminal is expected to start commercial operations in early 2022 and offer 730 meters of berth.

“With the support of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the JCPDI Port was established to provide modern logistics services in the region to enhance the Kingdom’s presence in this field and support the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aspires the Kingdom to become a global logistics platform,” Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Saadan, Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, said.

“We have a presence of 20 years in Saudi Arabia, and it is a very important market for Hutchison Ports. Marking a new chapter for us, JCPDI Port is located at the crossroads of the one of the busiest east-west trade lanes and the rapidly growing north-south trade lanes. We look forward to working closely with the Royal Commission to help JCPDI reach its full potential and contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030,” Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, commented.

JCPDI Port is located on China’s Belt and Road Initiative corridor and is the Kingdom’s closest port to East Asia. It is considered a major gateway to the Kingdom’s southern region, which has an estimated population of 4.5 million people.

The terminals are expected to support economic growth in the entire region and to serve eastern and southern Africa.