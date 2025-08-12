Robotics; Source: SBM Offshore
SBM Offshore and Brazilian player unveil robotic tool for FPSO oil tank cleaning

August 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Ambipar, a Brazil-headquartered environmental solutions provider, and SBM Offshore, a Dutch provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, have revealed a new solution for cleaning cargo oil tanks on floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.

The duo’s joint initiative will implement technology to employ remotely operated robots to undertake the tank cleaning process safely, which is anticipated to lead to a significant reduction in confined space risks and potential casualties.

This move is said to reinforce the companies’ commitment to safety and sustainability in the oil and gas sector, as cleaning these tanks involves health and safety risks for workers, who operate in restricted spaces under high temperatures and in contact with chemical residues.

Rogério Calderaro, Head Global of Industrial Services at Ambipar, commented: “This robotic solution marks a turning point for the offshore industry. By automating a traditionally hazardous process, we are not only enhancing safety but also boosting operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.”

Ambipar and SBM Offshore’s technology was already applied to an FPSO, enabling the robot to remove heavy oily sludge, while the onboard team (POB) monitored the process remotely, 24 hours a day, from a safe location outside the tank.

The Dutch giant claims that the new system eliminates the need for people to enter the tanks during the cleaning activity, which is perceived as one of the most critical and dangerous steps in the operation, as well as slashing operational and environmental risks.

Jaap-Harm Westhuis, Technology, Innovation and Product Development Director at SBM Offshore, highlighted: “We will be at the forefront of a new revolutionary approach to deliver cutting-edge solutions to eliminate human-related risks while delivering complex tasks such as the cleaning of oil tanks on FPSOs.

This collaboration will enable companies to offer much safer working conditions for their crew, whilst protecting the environment.”

Describing the solution as a qualitative leap in operational safety, sustainability, and efficiency for the offshore industry, SBM Offshore emphasizes that the tool reduces operation time and the environmental impact of these activities, cutting the costs and timeframes involved in the cleaning process.

The Netherlands-based giant has been a busy bee, pursuing both new oil and gas assignments and decarbonization opportunities, as illustrated by the approval for its NearZero FPSO design. Recently, the firm’s latest FPSO began oil production at ExxonMobil’s fourth oil project offshore Guyana.

