FPSO EmissionZero; Source: SBM Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design gets ABS’ blessing

SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design gets ABS’ blessing

Innovation
May 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, a provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, has received a stamp of approval for its NearZero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) design from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a classification society.

FPSO EmissionZero; Source: SBM Offshore

The Dutch giant has been working on its emissionZERO program since 2020 to pursue near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through a near-zero FPSO, which it sees as the first milestone and a key pillar of the emission-zero road map. The Dutch firm has been progressing its concept to have a solution ready for the market in 2025.

Related Article

ABS, which completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements, sees the introduction of this unit as “an important step” in the Dutch player’s strategic path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as the NearZero FPSO design incorporates low-carbon technologies that are perceived to collectively create a near-zero Scope 3 carbon emissions profile, achieving up to an 80% cut in GHG emissions.

Jaap-Harm Westhuis, SBM Offshore’s Technology and Product Development Director, underlined: “The introduction of SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design marks an important milestone in our decarbonization strategy. The NearZero FPSO design is fully integrated with our proven Fast4Ward design and standardized delivery model. As such, we are ready to offer this to the market in close collaboration with our technology partners.

“This approval by ABS is evidencing SBM Offshore’s pioneering development efforts in this field over the last years. We are proud to collaborate with our partners and to make a significant contribution to low carbon offshore energy production.”

Moreover, the low-carbon technologies featured in the FPSO concept at a systems level entail all-electric topsides, closed flare, carbon capture, and seawater intake riser/deep intake sea hose. SBM Offshore is convinced that these technologies not only curb carbon emissions but also power demands.

Miguel Hernandez, ABS’ Senior Vice President of Global Offshore, commented: “We are proud to continue to support SBM Offshore and their comprehensive strategy to address carbon emissions. The NearZero FPSO concept integrates low carbon technologies with a high degree of technical readiness and can be implemented on FPSO projects today.”

Regarding the FPSO market’s future and financial situation, SBM Offshore told Offshore Energy a few months ago that around 40 potential FPSO awards would be coming in the next three years, with around 40% falling within its target market.

Related Article

Given its decarbonization quest, SBM Offshore recently joined forces with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to undertake a study for the application of CO2 capture modules on future FPSOs destined for Petrobras’ oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

Meanwhile, ABS, which has a long history of supporting FPSO projects, has fortified its bonds with Akselos, thanks to the completion of a technical assessment for structural digital twin technology to boost FPSO safety and optimize downtime.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles