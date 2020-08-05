Schottel to propel Oceanwide Expedition’s 2nd newbuild

August 5, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Germany-based Schottel has won an order to supply main and auxiliary propulsion units for the second expeditionary cruise ship ordered by Oceanwide Expeditions from Croatian shipyard Brodosplit.

Hondius, delivered in 2019, and its sister vessel Janssonius are said to be the first vessels in the world to be built according to the LR PC6 class, which meets the latest Lloyd’s Register requirements for Polar Class 6 vessels.

Image courtesy: Schottel

The main propulsion system of the Janssonius will include a Schottel controllable Pitch Propeller type SCP 109 4-XG (4,260 kW) with a propeller diameter of 3.6 metres. The SCP will be ice-strengthened according to Polar Class 6.

One Schottel Transverse Thruster type STT 1 CP (350 kW) at the bow and one Transverse Thruster type STT 2 CP (500 kW) at the stern will provide maximum manoeuvrability.

The propulsion system will be powered by two diesel engines delivering 4,260 kW, enabling a service speed of up to 15 knots. A twin-in single-out gearbox will enable the main propulsion units to achieve propeller speeds of 160 rpm.

Like the Hondius, Janssonius will be equipped with a number of advanced systems and features designed for polar voyages throughout the Arctic, Antarctica, and the sub-Antarctic.

Accordingly, it will have a protected indoor Zodiac loading area that can also be used for sea-based activities such as kayaking, as well as two separate gangways to facilitate ship-to-shore operations.

Janssonius, named after a historic Dutch cartographer, will measure 107.6 metres in length and have a beam of 17.6 metres. The newbuild will be able to accommodate 196 passengers and 70 crew members.

The delivery of the new vessel is scheduled for the end of 2021