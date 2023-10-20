Seatrium delivers FPU for Shell’s Gulf of Mexico field

October 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore’s Seatrium, previously known as Sembcorp Marine, has delivered a floating production unit (FPU) to Shell, destined for deployment in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Seatrium

The completed Whale FPU comprises a topside module and a four-column semisubmersible floating hull, of over 22,000 tonnes.

Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters won the contract with Shell for the FPU for the Whale field in November 2019.

According to Seatrium, enabled by the Goliath twin cranes with a combined 30,000-tonne lifting capacity and a 100-meter hook height, the integration of the Whale FPU topside and hull in one single lift is a major milestone achievement.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered the Whale FPU project, which marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to expand our footprint in the offshore market. We are committed to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for a diverse range of offshore and marine applications,” said Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium.

Whale, discovered in 2017, is located in the Alaminos Canyon Block 773, approximately 200 miles southwest of Houston.

The development is owned by Shell Offshore (60% operator) and Chevron U.S.A. (40%). It is expected to reach peak production of approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and currently has an estimated, recoverable resource volume of 490 million boe.

Shell recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Seatrium for another FPU that will be deployed at a deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Seatrium explained that the Sparta FPU is conceived as a replicable project between the companies to leverage its topside single lift integration methodology, following the Vito and Whale newbuild facilities. The final contract award is subject to a final investment decision (FID) for the project.