Seaway7 contracts Hellenic Cables for inter-array cables

October 27, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Greece’s Hellenic Cables, the cable segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a contract with Seaway7 for the supply of inter-array cables for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

Illustration; Photo: Hellenic Cables

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 275 kilometers of 66 kV three-core inter-array cables and the supply of the associated accessories.

The production of the inter-array cables, which is planned to commence next year, will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Corinth, Greece.

In June, Seaway7 signed a contract with the developer of the project, ScottishPower Renewables, for the transport and installation of foundations and inter-array cables.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm is set to be built approximately 69 kilometers northeast off the Suffolk coast.

East Anglia Three is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ £6.5 billion (around €7.4 billion) East Anglia Hub development which also includes two other offshore wind farms: the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.

Construction of project started last year with onshore work on the converter station at Bramford in Suffolk and along the land cable route, while offshore work is scheduled to start in 2024.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2026.