An offshore drilling rig
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Semi-sub rig gets to work with BW Energy off Namibia

Semi-sub rig gets to work with BW Energy off Namibia

Exploration & Production
September 19, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oslo-listed oil and gas E&P player BW Energy has spudded a well in a license it operates in Namibia’s Orange Basin using a drilling unit owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Deepsea Mira; Source: Odjfell Drilling

According to a social media post by Northern Ocean, the Deepsea Mira has spudded the Kharas well for BW Energy in the Kudu license offshore Namibia, situated in petroleum production license 003 (PPL003). The company sees this as another step in unlocking Namibia’s offshore potential.

Situated in the northern Orange sub-basin, approximately 130 kilometers off the south-west coast of Namibia, the Kudu license covers 4,567 square kilometers in a water depth of around 170 metres. The field was discovered in 1974 with the Kudu-1 discovery and is delineated by seven subsequent wells.

BW Energy is the operator of the Kudu license with a 95% working interest, while the remaining 5% is held by NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of Namibia’s national oil company.

Delivered in 2018, the Deepsea Mira is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling and service unit whose design is based on Moss Maritime CS60E. It is fit for drilling assignments in benign and harsh environments at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The Oslo-listed player picked the rig for the assignment in late July. The deal formed part of a previously announced rig-sharing arrangement with Rhino Resources.

Related Article

In August, the start of drilling activities using Deepsea Mira at the Volans-1X exploration well in production exploration license (PEL) 85 was announced by Rhino and one of its partners, NAMCOR.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles