Odfjell-managed rig swings into action for wildcat offshore Namibia

August 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Namibia-headquartered exploration company Rhino Resources and its partners have started spudding an exploration well in a license in Namibia’s Orange Basin using a rig owned by Northern Ocean (NOL) and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Deepsea Mira; Source: Odjfell Drilling

The start of drilling activities at the Volans-1X exploration well in production exploration license (PEL) 85 was announced by Rhino and one of its partners, NAMCOR.

The Deepsea Mira was picked to drill the well in water depths of around 1,200 meters, aiming to test a new play fairway that could unlock what NAMCOR believes is significant development potential, strengthening Namibia’s energy future.

Delivered in 2018, the Deepsea Mira is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling and service unit whose design is based on Moss Maritime CS60E. It is fit for drilling gigs in benign and harsh environments at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Rhino’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Travis Smithard, said: “With the Volans-1X exploration well Rhino and our partners are strategically advancing our understanding of PEL 85’s potential. Once again, we’re proud to emphasise our commitment to local upliftment through the execution of another well in Namibia with all associated construction services and equipment uniquely sourced in-country.”

Rhino Resources operates PEL85 with a 42.5% interest, with partners Azule Energy (42.5%), which is a 50-50 joint venture between Eni and BP, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) (10%), and Korres Investments (5%).

This is the third well in the license, following Sagittarius 1-X and Capricornus 1-X. Both resulted in finding hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs, with the latter encountering 38 meters of net pay with no observed water contact and testing light oil. Rhino says it continues evaluating the drilling results from both and considering development options.

Several global majors have made discoveries in the Orange Basin recently, such as Galp with Mopane-3X or TotalEnergies with the development of the Venus field. Additionally, BW Energy is getting ready to spud its Kharas prospect, also using the Deepsea Mira.

