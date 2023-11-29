Sempra reshuffles its management team

November 29, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. energy infrastructure company Sempra has made several changes in regard to its executive team with a view toward strengthening the company’s existing management capabilities and sustained financial and operational performance.

Port Arthur LNG facility. Archive; Courtesy of Sempra Infrastructure

The management updates are effective January 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted, Sempra said, adding that all executives will report directly to Jeffrey W. Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sempra.

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, will continue in the current role of leading the business operations of Sempra Infrastructure. In addition, Bird has been appointed Executive Vice President of Sempra where he is expected to lead several corporate functions, including corporate development and financial planning.

Diana Day, who currently serves as Deputy General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Legal Counsel of Sempra with responsibility for the company’s legal affairs and governance.

Trevor Mihalik, who currently serves as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Group President of Sempra. In the new role, Mihalik will have responsibility for Sempra California, as well as several corporate functions, including risk and compliance, human resources and audit services and insurance.

Karen Sedgwick, who currently serves as the company’s Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sempra, where she will lead several corporate functions, including accounting, tax, finance and investor relations.

Kevin Sagara, Executive Vice President and Group President of Sempra, will be retiring effective December 1, 2023. Sagara has held a series of leadership roles within Sempra over the last 31 years.

Chairman and CEO of Sempra Martin commented: “As we continue our mission to build North America’s leading energy infrastructure company, we understand the importance of continuing to invest in and build a strong and diverse leadership team that delivers quality results to our customers, communities and shareholders.“

“This is an exciting time for our company, and I am confident that today’s announcement will better position us to execute our strategic priorities and record capital campaign, which is centered on safety, reliability, growth and clean energy investments, and better serve our customers.”