Shell expects Prelude FLNG restart before Q3

LNG giant Shell expects to restart its Prelude FLNG facility offshore Western Australia before the start of the third quarter.

Prelude FLNG (Image: Shell)

Shell has not exported any cargoes from the giant FLNG for more than four months following an electrical trip on February 2.

“Start-up timing will depend on Covid-19 constraints and compliance with government directions, which will result in a reduction in the number of people on board the facility”, a Shell spokesperson said in a emailed statement on Monday.

“Due to these constraints and the impact on the start-up processes, production is expected before Q3”, the spokesperson said.

Prelude shipped its first cargo last year following several start-up delays.

The FLNG has the capacity to produce 3.6 mtpa of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate and 0.4 mtpa of LPG.

Shell operates the Prelude FLNG, located 475 km from Broome in Western Australia, with a 67.5 per cent stake.

Japan’s Inpex holds a 17.5 per cent stake, Korea’s Kogas 10 percent, while Taiwan’s CPC holds 5 per cent.

New Prelude FLNG chief

In a related development, Shell’s Australian unit has appointed a new executive to lead the world’s largest FLNG project.

Stacey Orlandi is taking over as VP Prelude from Rob Jager who is leaving the FLNG project and Shell.

Rob will be retiring from Shell after 42 years with the LNG giant to focus on “other non-executive roles”.

“We thank Rob Jager for his service in the role, during which time he oversaw significant progress from the facility start-up phase, including achieving first cargo in June 2019”, the Shell spokesperson said.

Orlandi, based in the Netherlands, is currently Shell’s vice president asset management excellence for integrated gas and new energies.

“Stacey will be immediately engaged in a transition period over the coming weeks, although her physical relocation will depend on Covid travel restrictions”, the spokesperson said.