Accelleron
Back to overview
Home Alternative Fuels Shipping needs to pool carbon-neutral fuel demand with other industries, Accelleron report shows

Shipping needs to pool carbon-neutral fuel demand with other industries, Accelleron report shows

Outlook & Strategy
September 17, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss turbocharger producer Accelleron has unveiled its first report on maritime decarbonization with a call on the shipping industry to join the global hydrogen economy by working with other sectors to pool demand for carbon-neutral fuels.

Courtesy of Accelleron

In the report, Deadlock: What’s Stopping Shipping’s Carbon-Neutral Fuel Transition? the company argues that “viral” efficiency measures such as vessel retrofits and digital solutions across the largest ships in the global fleet should be enough to reach the IMO’s carbon reduction targets for 2030. However, for deeper decarbonization leading to net zero, shipping will need to switch to green hydrogen-based fuels, which today are scarce and prohibitively expensive.

Their production is virtually non-existent, despite the fact that the technology to power ships with carbon-neutral fuels exists, and has been backed by major shipowners who have ordered hundreds of new vessels.

Why has the shipping industry reached this impasse? And how to resolve it? Accelleron’s report, using comparative data modelling and extensive insights from dozens of senior executives across the industry, finds that shipping alone cannot solve this problem.

To kickstart ample production of affordable carbon-neutral fuels, shipping needs to aggregate demand with other hard-to-abate sectors such as the steel, fertilizer and power-generation industries. Rather than competing for carbon-neutral fuels, as many narratives assume, these industries could join forces to transform competition into critical mass of demand, lowering the risk for mega hydrogen projects and allowing them to attract sufficient financing.

This means the fate of shipping is tied to the broader, cross-sector energy transition. It means shipping should view maritime decarbonization through the lens of the fledgling global hydrogen economy.

“It is clear from our research and analysis, and from the contributions of the many stakeholders who were good enough to share their expertise and insights for this report, that reaching net zero is not only about fuels or systems, but about forging a new paradigm of partnership,” Daniel Bischofberger, Chief Executive Officer at Accelleron, wrote in his foreword for the report.

“Fortunately, partnership has always been one of shipping’s great virtues. For thousands of years, shipping has connected cultures, carried science and progress across oceans, and overcome impossible odds through pragmatism, determination, and solidarity. As an industry, we have already proven, in a relatively short time, that we can prepare our global fleet for a decarbonized world. Now, it is time to partner with other sectors to secure the fuels we all need to carry us, finally, to that net zero shore.”

The report has also found:

  • Technical and operational efficiency measures could cut emissions by over 30% by 2030, exceeding the IMO target.
  • By 2050, shipping alone will need 100–150 million tons of green hydrogen each year.
  • Shipping, aviation, steel, cement, power, and agriculture account for about 70% of global emissions and would need a total of around 500 million tons of green hydrogen and $9 trillion in cumulative investment to produce it.
  • Only about 38 million tons of green hydrogen production are currently in the pipeline, supported by less than $320 billion in committed investment.

Accelleron said it hopes that its contribution to the decarbonization debate in the form of this report will help galvanize action. As the backbone of global energy and trade, shipping can become a driver of the global energy transition, rather than a passenger.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles