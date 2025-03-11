An offshore platform with a vessel next to it
'Significant' hydrocarbon discovery made in Nigeria's shallow-water field

‘Significant’ hydrocarbon discovery made in Nigeria’s shallow-water field

March 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its compatriot joint venture (JV) partner First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (First E&P) have made a hydrocarbon discovery in a field located in a shallow-water region off the coast of Bayelsa, Nigeria.

Illustration; Source: First E&P

Described by the partners as “significant,” the discovery was made in the Songhai field situated in block OML 85. According to First E&P, the analysis from the well indicates the presence of substantial oil and gas volumes, reinforcing the field’s commercial potential. 

The well was spudded on November 18, 2024, as part of efforts to increase and sustain the JV’s oil production over the next five years. It was drilled to a total depth of 8,883 feet measured depth (MD) in 30 meters of water. 

As stated by First E&P, hydrocarbons were encountered across eight reservoirs, logging over 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, most of which exhibit “excellent” reservoir properties. Further evaluations, including formation testing and well data integration, are expected to follow to refine resource estimates and optimize field development plans.

The partners say that their OML 83 and 85 assets have a steady daily production of approximately 57,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). The new discovery in Songhai is expected to boost production and contribute to Nigeria’s energy security.

First E&P acquired a 40% working interest in OML 83 and OML 85 in 2015 and serves as the operator of both. The assets are home to the Anyala, Madu, Songhai, and other discovered fields and prospects situated in the shallow waters of the Niger Delta, with depths ranging from 10 to 60 meters.

Last month, NNPC shared that another field in OML 85, Madu, achieved a 96% reduction in routine gas flaring. This was seen as a major step in fulfilling the country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement.

