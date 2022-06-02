Photo: Courtesy of Subsea 7

Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea 7 secures work on Chevron’s deepwater project in Gulf of Mexico

Subsea 7 secures work on Chevron’s deepwater project in Gulf of Mexico

June 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea 7 has secured a contract with Chevron for the development of the recently sanctioned Ballymore project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

For this project, Subsea 7 will install a steel catenary riser (SCR), flowline and control system in water depths of up to 6,500 feet.

The company said it has supported Chevron with early engineering prior to the award, which was defined as “sizeable”, meaning the contract is between $50 million and $150 million.

The offshore scope will be executed in 2023 and the project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas.

Craig Broussard, vice president for Subsea 7 US, said: “The Ballymore project is an excellent example of how we continue to build on our collaborative engagement with Chevron. We have been working together to drive value creation through early engagement, optimising project delivery and accelerating first oil. The relationship allows for a best-in-class project delivery of this tie back development.”

The Ballymore project, with a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day, will be developed as a three-mile subsea tieback to the existing Chevron-operated Blind Faith platform.

The project will require an investment of approximately $1.6 billion with the first oil expected in 2025.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference:

Register
Program
Floorplan
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

    For over 85 years the EEW Group has been known as a worldwide specialist for the production of steel pipe constructions and corresponding pipe components….

  • Partner

    Saltwater Engineering B.V.

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.