Subsea 7 secures work on Chevron’s deepwater project in Gulf of Mexico

June 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea 7 has secured a contract with Chevron for the development of the recently sanctioned Ballymore project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

For this project, Subsea 7 will install a steel catenary riser (SCR), flowline and control system in water depths of up to 6,500 feet.

The company said it has supported Chevron with early engineering prior to the award, which was defined as “sizeable”, meaning the contract is between $50 million and $150 million.

The offshore scope will be executed in 2023 and the project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas.

Craig Broussard, vice president for Subsea 7 US, said: “The Ballymore project is an excellent example of how we continue to build on our collaborative engagement with Chevron. We have been working together to drive value creation through early engagement, optimising project delivery and accelerating first oil. The relationship allows for a best-in-class project delivery of this tie back development.”

The Ballymore project, with a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day, will be developed as a three-mile subsea tieback to the existing Chevron-operated Blind Faith platform.

The project will require an investment of approximately $1.6 billion with the first oil expected in 2025.

