SunGas and C2X advance green methanol project to final development phase

May 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, a green methanol project jointly developed by C2X and SunGas Renewables in Louisiana, is moving toward final investment decision (FID) and the beginning of construction with technology licenses and front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts in place.

As disclosed on May 6, the FEED contract was awarded to Kiewit Engineering Group and Jacobs and key technology licensors were selected, marking the beginning of the final stage in developing the Beaver Lake project.

Under the contract, Kiewit and Jacobs will perform the FEED work based on process technology packages, completed by SunGas for biogenic syngas and CO2 production using three S1000 modules.

Johnson Matthey was selected for methanol synthesis technology and catalysts, Linde Engineering for acid gas removal via its Rectisol Wash Unit, and Merichem Technologies for its LO-CAT sulfur recovery technology.

With an estimated investment of over $2 billion, the Beaver Lake facility is expected to produce over 500,000 metric tons of green methanol annually for customers in the shipping, aviation, chemicals, and industrial sectors.

Following completion of the FEED phase, construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2026, with operations to commence toward the end of 2028.

Robert Rigdon, SunGas’ President and CEO, said: “We are excited to announce this important step into the final development stage of the Beaver Lake project. High quality partners with a proven track record of excellence are critical to success. Having Kiewit and Jacobs prepare our FEED deliverables combined with the stellar group of selected technology licensors form a strong and competent team.

“We are now focused on moving quickly forward with all remaining commercial, design, permitting and financing tasks required for a final investment milestone and start of construction targeted to occur in mid-2026.”

The final development phase is funded by a $100 million investment from Japanese energy company ENEOS, Danish shipping giant Maersk, and A.P. Moller Holding.

