TECO 2030 and partners begin work on EU-backed hydrogen-fueled passenger ship

January 22, 2024, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030, together with thirteen partners from various European countries, has commenced its second EU Horizon project focused on developing, validating, and showcasing a zero-emission passenger ship fueled by hydrogen.

Courtesy of TECO 2030

The project named Zero Emission Adriatic Ship (ZEAS) focuses on a shift towards the safe and sustainable use of climate-neutral fuels in maritime transport, specifically through a full-scale demonstration of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered system suitable for maritime applications.

The project’s aim is to develop a passenger ship tailored for operation in the Adriatic Sea. According to TECO 2030, the overall project grant from EU Horizon is over €13.5 million, where over €2.3 million is reserved to the company’s deliverable of 1.2MW of fuel cells for full vessel propulsion.

Key activities in the project include the design and construction of the ship, the development of comprehensive hydrogen distribution, storage, and bunkering solutions, and rigorous testing through sea trials to ensure compliance with certification standards.

The project also places a strong emphasis on environmental impact, with thorough emissions assessment, environmental performance studies, and risk and safety evaluations, TECO 20230 said.

Advanced digital technologies are expected to play a crucial role, with the development of digital twins for monitoring, control, simulation, and predictive maintenance solutions augmented by augmented reality systems. These technologies will be tested and optimized for use by shipowners, operators, shipyards, and engineering firms.

Partners involved in the project consortium are Lurssen Design Center Kvarner, TECO 2030 and affiliates, Gitone Kvarner, Maritime Center of Excellence, Jadrolinija, University of Rijeka – Maritime Faculty, DNV Greece, Hycenta research, TECNO Ambiente, Scan Projekt, Technische Universitaet Chemnitz, Zenlab and the Croatian Hydrogen Association.

“I’m excited to share that we’ve successfully secured our second Horizon Europe project! Achieving a perfect record in our EU project proposals is truly remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated partners and our in-house team for their exceptional proposal writing efforts,” said Fredrik Aarskog, Director of Business Development, TECO 2030.