TGS wraps up MSGBC Basin campaign

Norwegian seismic player TGS has completed its flagship Jaan 3D seismic survey covering the MSGBC Basin in Northwest Africa.

The survey took place in partnership with PGS and GeoPartners.

Comprising over 28,000 square kilometres, the survey spans offshore Senegal, The Gambia, AGC and Guinea-Bissau.

It specifically maps the Cretaceous Palaeo Shelf-Edge Trend (PSET) and sheds light in untapped Jurassic potential.

This has been the setting for the FAN and SNE discoveries, Africa’s most successful play of recent times.

Jaan 3D consists of both newly acquired (over 12,000 square kilometers) and recently reprocessed seismic surveys.

It’s also the setting for bid rounds, including the Senegalese 2020 LR, offering acreage on-trend with the FAN and SNE.

Meanwhile, in The Gambia, Jaan 3D covers significant prospectivity similar to the FAR/Petronas targets in adjacent blocks.

Rune Eng, executive vice president, Global at TGS, said:

“Recent and significant success in the MSGBC Basin demonstrates the importance of the province in terms of exploration not only in Africa but also worldwide.

“Learning from these giant discoveries and cross-border exploration success, the Jaan 3D survey has been specifically designed to highlight key play fairways and provide a vital exploration volume to enable E&P companies to unlock the next giant discovery.”

In addition to the Jaan 3D volume, the TGS subsurface data library in the MSGCB Basin includes over 82,000 km of 2D seismic and a further 16,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic.