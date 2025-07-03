Transocean Equinox, former Songa Equinox; Credit: ALP Maritime
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Timeline set for Transocean rig to kick off gas search offshore Australia

Timeline set for Transocean rig to kick off gas search offshore Australia

Exploration & Production
July 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA), a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ConocoPhillips, has confirmed its timeframe for the commencement of drilling activities in the Otway Basin, which will enable one of Transocean’s rigs to embark on a two-well gas exploration campaign off the coast of Australia.

Transocean Equinox, former Songa Equinox; Credit: ALP Maritime

Following the completion of seabed surveys and the announcement of possible 2025 drilling locations in VIC/P79, ConocoPhillips Australia has continued to move forward with its plans to look for natural gas in the Otway basin to supply the domestic market.

As it sets the stage for this gas search, the company’s schedule indicates that the Transocean Equinox rig is expected to begin the drilling work in September 2025, subject to weather and operational conditions.

Transocean’s semi-submersible rig is anticipated to begin the drilling part of the work in line with the approved Otway Exploration Drilling Program (OEDP) off the coast of Victoria and Tasmania.

The rig will drill two wells in the Otway Basin before the end of the year. The first well to be drilled, called Essington-1, is situated approximately 55 kilometers offshore from Port Campbell.

Related Article

According to ConocoPhillips, anchors and mooring chains will be deployed by a vessel at Essington-1 in August 2025 and at Charlemont-1 between August and November 2025. Once in position, these will be marked with a surface buoy and navigation light.

The firm, which warns that these timeframes are dependent on weather and operational conditions, explains that 500-meter petroleum safety zones remain in place for safety reasons around the three potential well locations from July 1, 2025, until March 1, 2026.

Recently, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) became the latest partner in the Otway gas hunt, covering two permits, VIC/P79 and T/49P, within Commonwealth waters, adjacent to existing natural gas developments in the Otway Basin.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles