TMS Cardiff Gas LNG tanker collides with car carrier off Belgium

A brand new LNG vessel owned by TMS Cardiff Gas has collided with Cido Shipping’s car carrier offshore Belgium’s Oostende.

Amberjack LNG (Image: TMS Cardiff Gas)

The 174,000-cbm Amberjack LNG and Grand Venus were in a “minor” collision on June 28 some 25 kilometers offshore the Port of Oostende, according to local media reports.

Both of the vessels were located in an anchorage area and only the car carrier was “slightly damaged”. There were no reported injuries.

LNG World News (now part of Offshore Energy) contacted TMS Cardiff Gas for a comment but we did not receive a reply by the time this article was published.

Greece-based LNG shipping company took the delivery of Amberjack LNG in April this year.

Following delivery, the vessel started serving US LNG export player Cheniere as part of a charter deal.

Zeebrugge port data shows that the vessel docked at the Fluxys-operated LNG import terminal located in the port on Tuesday.

The car carrier owned by South Korea’s Sido Shipping is transporting Tesla electric cars from the US to Europe but it unloaded its cargo at Zeebrugge prior to the incident.

The vessel was on Tuesday located at the Damen shiprepair facility in Vlissingen.