Wärtsilä and TMS Cardiff Gas renew LNG heptad deal for vessel ops support

Project & Tenders
October 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä is staying longer on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier lifecycle duty with Greece’s TMS Cardiff Gas, part of TMS, thanks to a multi-year deal for seven LNG vessels.

LNG carrier; Courtesy of Wärtsilä

While disclosing a five-year renewal of the existing lifecycle agreement, Wärtsilä underlines that the deal with TMS Cardiff Gas is designed to ensure the vessels’ maximum operational reliability by enabling flexible maintenance scheduling and optimizing time between overhauls (TBO).

The scope of the agreement entails Wärtsilä’s dynamic maintenance planning service, which will provide flexible maintenance scheduling with extended maintenance intervals and reduced spare parts consumption, along with 24/7 remote operational support, as well as contract management.

There is also Expert Insight, the firm’s predictive maintenance service that uses real-time vessel data to detect potential issues. The renewed order, which was booked in Q3 2025, covers seven vessels that operate with two WinGD 5X72DF dual-fuel two-stroke engines and the Finnish player’s gas valve units.

Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts and Field Service, Wärtsilä Marine, commented: “Maximising uptime while ensuring safety, flexibility and reliability is critical for operator.

“Our advanced digital solutions and lifecycle support empower our customers to achieve operational excellence and maximise the availability of their assets.”

The company claims that LNG carrier operators need to navigate regulatory, environmental, and geopolitical challenges, alongside intense competition from oversupply, which creates pressure to deliver on time while also remaining adaptable.

Commenting on this, Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris, Deputy COO of TMS Cardiff Gas, highlighted: “In a competitive market, unplanned downtime is costly.

“The agreement’s combination of technology, high-quality spare parts delivery and expert support means we can continue to strengthen the operational reliability of these vessels, ensuring we can meet rising global LNG demand and tight delivery schedules.”

The latest contract renewal comes shortly after Wärtsilä won multi-year lifecycle agreements for 14 LNG carriers with Hong Kong-based OPearl LNG Ship Management and three LNG ships with China LNG Shipping (International) Co. (CLSICO).

