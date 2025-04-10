Tyra II; Source: TotalEnergies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy TotalEnergies’ North Sea gas hub going full steam ahead

TotalEnergies’ North Sea gas hub going full steam ahead

Exploration & Production
April 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

TotalEnergies EP Danmark, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies, has sorted out an operational hitch that prevented it from achieving full production capacity at its natural gas redevelopment project in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Tyra II; Source: TotalEnergies

The members of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which entails TotalEnergies EP Denmark (operator, 43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%), confirmed on April 4 that a breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system, which temporarily cut parts of the power supply, impacting the maximum production potential of the project, would be sorted out during the following week, as the necessary replacement parts were delivered offshore on Tyra II.

This puts all the pieces in place at the Tyra hub to reach full operation, with the full technical capacity milestone now out of the way, as TotalEnergies’ partner, BlueNord, has disclosed the restart of Tyra II and the achievement of full technical capacity on the facilities. Therefore, the continuation of the ramp-up of production is currently ongoing.

Upon reaching its full operational capacity, the Tyra hub will place Denmark back on the list of gas exporters to support Danish and European energy security. The Tyra II hub is expected to produce and export gas from several fields, encompassing Tyra EastTyra WestTyra Southeast, HaraldValdemar, and Roar.

This gas will be delivered to Europe through export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands. TotalEnergies is under the impression that Tyra II will enable gas production with 30% fewer CO2 emissions than before the shutdown, thanks to refurbishment works that were carried out.

In the meantime, the French giant is pursuing other projects elsewhere, including its Venus project in Namibia’s Block 2913B, which the firm is advancing toward a final investment decision (FID) in 2026.

Related Article

TotalEnergies’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) project off the coast of Mozambique also recently got a loan of nearly $5 billion from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (U.S. EXIM).

Related news

List of highlighted news articles