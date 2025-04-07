Three connected offshore platforms
TotalEnergies to restore full gas production at North Sea field next week after operational hiccup

Operations & Maintenance
April 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Partners in a natural gas redevelopment project in the Danish sector of the North Sea expect the project to reach its full technical capacity next week, following a month-long hiatus due to an operational obstacle.

Tyra II; Source: TotalEnergies

According to BlueNord, a member of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), spearheading the Tyra II redevelopment, the necessary replacement parts have been delivered offshore, and installation and testing are ongoing. Full technical capacity from Tyra II is thus expected to be fully restored next week, after which efforts to ramp up production are expected to continue.

As disclosed in March, days after all necessary activities were carried out for the facility to reach full operation, an issue occurrence temporarily impacted the maximum production potential of Tyra II due to a breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system. 

The project ran into several obstacles following the first gas export from the Tyra II to Denmark in March 2024. First, there were challenges related to two transformers supplying power to the vital gas compressors, delaying full commissioning. The issues were removed in October 2024.

The full technical capacity was then expected to be reached between November 5 and 15,2024, but this time, the ramp-up was affected by inclement weather and minor operational occurrences, bumping the plateau production to February 2025.

BlueNord’s partners in the DUC are TotalEnergies EP Denmark (operator, 43.2%) and Nordsøfonden (20%). Once it reaches its full operational capacity, the Tyra hub is expected to return Denmark to being a net exporter of gas, supporting Danish and European supply security. The project is expected to produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day at plateau.

