Zandolie renewably-powered platform; Source: DeNovo, now Proman Energy
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Trinidad and Tobago’s gas producer rebrands to align with Proman family of companies

Trinidad and Tobago’s gas producer rebrands to align with Proman family of companies

Business & Finance
October 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Proman’s upstream company, DeNovo Energy, has changed its name to Proman Energy to bring its identity in alignment with the integral role of the parent company’s upstream business, ensuring greater visibility across its integrated value chain.

Zandolie renewably-powered platform; Source: DeNovo, now Proman Energy

While revealing the name change to Proman Energy, the company explains that the move, which reflects its continued investment in Trinidad and Tobago, showcases its focus on building stronger partnerships and creating new opportunities.

Following its establishment in 2015, Proman Energy became Proman’s first foray into hydrocarbon extraction in the archipelagic state in the southern Caribbean, with a focus on monetizing proven natural gas reserves for the domestic energy sector.

After the company started commercial gas output from the Iguana field within Block 1a in 2018, helping to ease supply constraints for local petrochemical plants, it followed the start-up in 2022 with the launch of the Zandolie field, an unmanned, renewables-powered offshore facility built with high local content and designed to minimize methane slips.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The gas player claims that this project demonstrates Proman’s strategy of integrating upstream development with sustainable innovations and local capacity-building to strengthen the regional gas supply chain.

“For more than 40 years, Proman has been a committed partner in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector. This rebrand marks the next chapter in that journey – aligning our upstream business more closely with the wider Proman family, while maintaining our steadfast focus on HSSE, operational excellence, and reliable service,” emphasized the firm.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles