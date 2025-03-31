DC
Twelve partners to demonstrate full DC grid concept on real vessel

Business Developments & Projects
March 31, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK’s University of Birmingham scientists are joining experts from across Europe in a €10.2 million project to create a working prototype ship powered by full direct current (DC) electrical systems.

Illustration. Source: Pixabay

The three-year ALL-DC- SHIPS project officially kicked off in Brussels on February 18, 2025.

It aims to advance the electrification of maritime transport with a fully DC-based architecture, including the secondary network supplying hotel loads.

As informed, there will be developments on power converters with wide bandgap components, solid-state protection devices and energy management systems for better overall efficiency.

Twelve partners from eight European countries have come together to drive forward the Horizon Europe-funded project that will demonstrate a full DC grid concept on a real vessel. Apart from the university, the project partners include BL!XT Tech, Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives, Compagnie du Ponant, DEIF A/S, DEIF Wind Power Technology Austria, Flanders Make, Infineon Technologies Austria AG, Jan De Nul, KAI Kompetenzzentrum Automobil – und Industrieelektronik, Rina Germany, and Sintef Energi.

“Waterborne transport must significantly reduce its use of fossil fuels and resulting greenhouse gas emissions to meet climate-neutral goals set for 2050. A vital part of this decarbonisation effort is rapid expansion of low-carbon power sources and energy storage solutions,” Professor Pietro Tricoli from the University of Birmingham said.

“To support this transition, shipboard power systems must integrate high-power components and protection devices more efficiently.”

While some vessels have already incorporated DC primary grids, their secondary grids have largely remained based on traditional AC solutions. By integrating advanced components with existing power converters and protection devices in primary and secondary grids, the ALL-DC-SHIPS project aims to reduce the risk of blackouts due to faults, improving the overall reliability of the power system.

ALL-DC-SHIPS has devised a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by shipowners, systems integrators and ship operators that includes:

  • development of new modular power converters with wide bandgap devices for primary DC grids;
  • high-density power converters for secondary DC grids;
  • innovative DC protection systems for primary and secondary DC grids;
  • implementation of advanced algorithms for real-time ship energy management;
  • rigorous testing and validation methodologies for the vessel demonstrator; and
  • providing recommendations for relevant use cases above 5,000 GT.

Globalization, population growth and a better standard of living have led to ever-increasing world trade and transport needs. Maritime transport is the most energy-efficient mode of transport, accounting for 80% of the world’s freight of goods. Some 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from shipping, and ambitious targets have been set for emission cuts up to 2030 and 2050.

Environmental friendliness will be the dominant challenge for the maritime industry in the coming years, which must be solved while maintaining the requirements for safety and cost levels. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 20% by 2030. Its revised 2023 strategy sets a goal of net zero emissions from ships by 2050.

