US rejects IMO Net-Zero Framework, vows retaliation against its supporters

Regulation & Policy
August 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The United States has officially rejected the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO’s) net-zero framework, which aims to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the shipping sector, and vowed to retaliate against countries that support the framework.

In a joint statement relesed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy on August 13, the proposed framework is described as “a global carbon tax on Americans levied by an unaccountable UN organization”.

“President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people,” the statement read.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework was approved in April 2025, mandating a new fuel standard for ships and a global pricing mechanism for emissions.

The joint statement by Trump administration and rejection of the agreement comes ahead of a key vote in October 2025, when members of the IMO are poised to consider the adoption of these measures, which would enter into force in 2027.

“These fuel standards would conveniently benefit China by requiring the use of expensive fuels unavailable at global scale. These standards would also preclude the use of proven technologies that fuel global shipping fleets, including lower emissions options where U.S. industry leads such as liquified natural gas (LNG) and biofuels,” the statement said.

“The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists,” it continued.

“Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavor fail,” the administration concluded.

