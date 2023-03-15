Victoria Shipyards wraps up LNG engine conversion for TOTE’s RoRo ship

March 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Victoria Shipyards, a subsidiary of Canadian Seaspan Shipyards, has completed the conversion of the diesel engine to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) onboard TOTE Maritime’s roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship.

Seaspan/LinkedIn

TOTE’s North Star completed a 10-week shipyard period in Victoria. Victoria Shipyards is one of the few North American shipyards executing work on international cruise vessels and performing vessel LNG dual fuel conversion on ships.

The shipyard performed the conversion work onboard North Star to prepare the vessel to run on LNG dual-fuel technology.

We recently hosted a familiar face from @TOTE_Maritime Alaska at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. MV North Star had a 10-week stay in Victoria, where we undertook work to prepare the vessel to run on #LNG dual-fuel technology, one of the most environmentally-friendly maritime fuels. pic.twitter.com/y9wfnmO3c8 — Seaspan (@Seaspan) March 14, 2023

While visiting, North Star also underwent routine maintenance, which involved prep and painting, and steel and pipe repairs and inspection.

The 2003-built RoRo ship is now back to delivering integral supplies to Alaska, according to the company.

TOTE’s sister ship Midnight Sun completed its own LNG conversion work scope at Victoria Shipyards in early 2022. Furthermore, the ship received certification from the US Coast Guard to officially run on LNG later in the year.

To remind, TOTE recently marked a fuelling milestone with its LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville. The vessel, also known as North America’s first LNG bunker barge completed its 300th bunkering.