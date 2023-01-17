Vos Prodect wins contract for Dutch nearshore wind farm

January 17, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

TKF, a cable supplier company, has awarded a contract to Vos Prodect for the supply of offshore cable accessories for the Windplanblauw wind farm in the Netherlands.

The Dutch company has unveiled that it is responsible for supplying all cable hang-off systems for offshore installation, as well as for providing its onshore landing clamps, better known under the name Beach Clamp. This system ensures that the submarine cable is safely secured onshore.

The new wind park is being developed in the northwest corner of Flevoland, under the name Windplanblauw.

According to Vos Prodect, the bespoke designs of both Vos Prodect’s cable hang-off system and the onshore landing clamp are designed based on the project requirements of Windplanblauw and client needs.

Windplanblauw is a wind farm repowering project of Vattenfall and SwifterwinT, a local initiative of more than 170 agricultural entrepreneurs, residents, and turbine owners from the area.

Under the project, 74 wind turbines erected in the municipalities of Dronten and Lelystad are being replaced by 61 larger, more powerful units with a joint installed capacity of over 335 MW. Of these, 37 will be on land, and 24 in the IJsselmeer.

Work on the onshore turbines is underway, and Windplanblauw is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2023.