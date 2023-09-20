Premium
Wello files for bankruptcy and ceases wave energy operations
Fifteen years after its establishment, the Finnish company Wello has declared bankruptcy and ceased operations following the failure of two of its full-scale Penguin wave energy devices in real sea conditions - the last of which occurred offshore Spain in late 2021.
