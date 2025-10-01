Back to overview
Windward Offshore takes delivery of its first green methanol-ready CSOV

October 1, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vard has delivered the first commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to Windward Offshore, Windward Athens, which marks the German company’s entry into the offshore wind operations & maintenance (O&M) market. Windward Offshore has three more CSOVs under construction at Vard.

Windward Athens CSOV; Photo Kristin Støylen / Vard

Built by Vard in Norway and delivered on schedule at Vard Brattvaag, the vessel is designed to support installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities on offshore wind farms, according to Windward Offshore.

Windward Athens measures 87.5 meters in length with a 19.5-meter beam, and offers accommodation for up to 120 people. Its owner says the vessel is equipped with the latest technology for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations, including a motion-compensated gangway, advanced crane systems and hybrid propulsion technology prepared for future operation on green methanol.

The CSOV is now being prepared for its first charter, which will commence immediately, according to the company, which will supply two vessels to RWE, Windward Athens and Windward Paris, until the end of 2026. Windward is providing its CSOVs until the vessels under the agreement RWE has with North Star are available.

„We are proud to commence a charter right after delivery of the vessel and work for RWE as the top tier global developer of Offshore Wind in our collaboration with North Star Renewables in the future”, said Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director, Windward Offshore.

In October 2023, Windward Offshore – established by SeaRenergy Group, Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping, and SeraVerse – ordered two hybrid CSOVs from Vard to serve the offshore wind industry. In January 2024, the company exercised its option to acquire two additional vessels of the same design.

Windward Athens was launched at Vard’s Tulcea shipyard in Romania on February 10.

The remaining three CSOVs, Windward Paris, Windward Munich and Windward Hamburg, will follow in the course of 2026.

