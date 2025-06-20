WinGD: Methanol dual-fuel engine passes sea trial with flying colors

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swiss engine maker WinGD, in collaboration with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard and CMD, has completed sea trials for its methanol dual-fuel engine.

The sea trial of the WindGD 10X92DF-M engine, hailed as “a major step forward in the adoption of alternative marine fuels”, was completed on June 10, the Swiss company revealed on social media.

According to WinGD, during the trial, the engine was successfully integrated with the safety and methanol supply systems, engine performance in methanol mode using heavy fuel oil as the pilot fuel was verified, and it successfully passed all inspection items in a single round.

The company added that this achievement was reached through “a unique test setup- the world’s first single-cylinder test engine with a 920mm bore – to prove functionality in methanol mode”.

To remind, WinGD’s methanol-fueled engine passed factory and type approval tests and was presented with X-DF-M type approval certification in early 2025.

Prior to its debut, the engine was run at full load on more than 95% methanol fuel, on a testbed at CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) in Shanghai, China, in mid-December 2024.

As previously reported, the dual-fuel engine is bound for a series of 16,000 TEU container vessels being built for COSCO Shipping Lines at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard.

