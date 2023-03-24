WinGD to deliver methanol-fuelled engines for COSCO container vessels

March 24, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Swiss marine power company WinGD has announced it will supply 10X92DF-M methanol-fuelled engines to four 16,000 TEU container vessels to be built for Chinese COSCO Shipping Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) site.

Courtesy of WinGD

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2025, and according to WinGD, will feature its first X92DF-M engines in China, which will be delivered from engine builder CSSC CMD in Shanghai. CSSC CMD is jointly developing the engines with WinGD.

The X92DF-M engines will be based on the X92-B engine, which has long been deployed by containership owners including COSCO Shipping Lines, MSC, and CMA CGM.

WinGD said the reliability and efficiency of the X92-B will translate directly to the X92DF-M, which will utilise the same high-pressure diesel combustion cycle.

According to WinGD, the fourth vessel in the series will be the first to have methanol engines installed from the beginning, while the earlier vessels will initially have methanol-ready X92-B engines installed and will be converted for methanol before entering service.

The Swiss company noted that the order enables it to advance its timeline for developing conversion packages for methanol-fuelled engines. It said it will introduce a methanol package for the X92-B engine as soon as the fourth vessel in the series is delivered, opening the market for existing vessels with X92-B engines to be converted to use the carbon-neutral fuel.

Dominik Schneiter, Vice President R&D, WinGD, commented: “Utilising WinGD’s engine development capabilities jointly with partners serving the world’s biggest shipbuilding market allows us to better support shipowners, as demand for methanol-fuelled container vessels rapidly grows.”

“The COSCO Shipping Lines order is an ideal move, helping us to strengthen our expertise in both newbuilds and conversions of methanol engines based on our well-established X92-B platform which has proven to be a very reliable and efficient engine.”

To note, WinGD is also developing ammonia-fuelled engines as part of its commitment to help shipowners prepare for the availability of green fuels.