With gas on a downward spiral, Norway’s oil output keeps upping the ante

July 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s oil production remained on the rise in June 2023 compared to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s predictions, the volume recorded last year, and the figures from May 2023. However, the gas output continued its downward trend on all counts.

Njord field in the Norwegian Sea; Credit: Even Kleppa/Lizette Bertelsen – Equinor

According to the NPD’s recent report, preliminary production figures for June 2023 show an average daily production of 1 990 000 barrels of oil, NGL, and condensate. Total gas sales were 7.8 billion Sm3 (GSm3), which is 0.7 (GSm3) less than the previous month.

Average daily liquids production in June was: 1 810 000 barrels of oil, 173 000 barrels of NGL and 8 000 barrels of condensate. Oil production in June is 0.6 per cent more than the NPD’s forecast and 0.5 per cent lower than the forecast so far this year.

Production figures June 2023

Courtesy of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

The total petroleum production so far in 2023 is about 116.4 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 51.7 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 6.4 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 58.4 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale. The total volume is 2.3 MSm3 o.e. higher than in 2022.