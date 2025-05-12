Back to overview
Pemex patches up pipeline in the aftermath of oil spill offshore Mexico

Exploration & Production
May 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Mexico’s state-owned petroleum heavyweight Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has undertaken repair work at a pipeline, which is connected to its oil platform off the coast of Mexico, to address leaks and prevent hydrocarbon presence on the North American country’s coast.

Akal-C platform; Source: Pemex

The Mexican giant has confirmed the completion of works related to reported leaks from the pipeline that transports crude oil from the Akal-C platform to the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal (TMDB), which were contained by installing two metal clamps, concluding the work on May 6.

As a result, the controlled operation of the pipeline began, enabling the firm to monitor the state of the repairs without finding any traces of oil in the completed segments. This subsea pipeline leak is said to have released an estimated 300 barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The company has tackled the presence of hydrocarbons observed on the coast of the municipality of Paraíso, Tabasco, covering the 7 kilometers that were originally impacted. In addition, the company claims that 15 points with hydrocarbon presence were analyzed, of which 14 were treated, and one was estimated to be completed on May 9. 

“Containment measures continue with the support of vessels and the installation of barriers in the Mecoacán Lagoon and near the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal to prevent any additional arrivals on the coast,” emphasized Pemex.

The firm is also working on the Zama oil project off the coast of Tabasco state, whose development is expected to require a $4.5 billion injection of capital, covering the planning of two offshore platforms, 68 kilometers of pipelines and cables, alongside a new onshore facility.

Last month, Pemex reported a fire incident at the PCH-1 platform, followed by an explosion. After the incident, 32 workers were taken to hospitals, with 14 suffering burns, while others had to undergo medical treatment due to smoke inhalation.

Based on the data from Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (Sener), natural gas consumption reached 8.4 billion cubic feet per day in 2023, with an average annual growth rate of 4.35% during the 2012-2022 decade.

Pemex highlighted: “Therefore, to maximize the benefits of the industry, Mexico must address the challenge of maintaining a secure and reliable supply of natural gas, as well as meeting the growing demand of the population, through the development of storage, transportation, and distribution infrastructure. 

“Projects such as the natural gas terminal at the port of Altamira, Tamaulipas, will allow the country to be considered a destination for the relocation of production chains, bringing business opportunities for the national industry by offering a reliable and competitive energy supply with the capacity to reduce its carbon footprint.”

