World Energy GH2 acquires Port of Stephenville to serve as hub for green hydrogen and ammonia shipping

June 2, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Newfoundland and Labrador-based renewable energy company World Energy GH2 Inc. has acquired the Port of Stephenville, located on the West coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Image credit Port of Stephenville

The port is a critical piece of infrastructure as World Energy GH2 works to advance green energy projects in Atlantic Canada which will see the shipping of green hydrogen and green ammonia to global markets.

The port was acquired from Merkel and Keeping that operated the port year-round as a sheltered, deep sea and ice-free port.

Sean Leet, Managing Director and CEO of World Energy GH2, says the acquisition of the port is a key milestone for Project Nujio’qonik.

Project Nujio’qonik is Canada’s first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from 3+ GW of renewable electricity through wind projects on the west coast of the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador. A 3+ GW wind farm is scheduled to deliver approximately 250,000 tons/year of hydrogen using 1.5 GW electrolysers, according to the renewable energy firm.

“The Port of Stephenville is the cornerstone of our project and will position the Bay St. George area as a green energy hub,” said Leet.

“As a project and an industry, we are building serious momentum here. In just the last few weeks, several key pieces have come together, including the partnership agreement with SK ecoplant, marking the first overseas investment in a Canadian green hydrogen project. Now, we have acquired the Port of Stephenville, a key asset for the production and shipping of green hydrogen and green ammonia. These are important de-risking milestones in the development of our project – and in the launch of a new industry. We look forward to investing in, expanding, upgrading and operating a world-class port for clean energy development here in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

John Risley, Chairman of World Energy GH2, says the project will help make net-zero a reality.

“Project Nujio’qonik will be the first project in the country to produce hydrogen and ammonia from renewable wind energy at scale, so we can make good on Canada’s promise to Germany by 2025,” said Risley.

“Our port and our project will serve as a catalyst for other green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada and beyond. And it’s a project of which we will all be proud. But this isn’t just about our project or our region; this is about an entire industry, and Canada’s responsibility to manage a timely and effective energy transition that will create opportunities and prosperity for generations to come.”

World Energy GH2 plans to begin site preparation for construction of the green hydrogen plant following environmental approvals and permitting.

Under contract with World Energy GH2, Horizon Maritime Services assumed management of the Port of Stephenville on June 1. As informed, existing Port of Stephenville employees will continue to be employed in their current roles.