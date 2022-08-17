Back to overview Home Green marine Yang Ming invites bids for 5 LNG-powered boxships Premium Yang Ming invites bids for 5 LNG-powered boxships Green Marine August 17, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has opened an international tender for the procurement of five LNG dual-fuel 15,000 TEU-class container carriers. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: LNG View post tag: tender View post tag: Yang Ming Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 7 days ago Four companies secure QatarEnergy LNG carrier contracts Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 7 days ago Posted: 13 days ago Clarksons: 147 ports offer LNG bunkering Categories: Green Marine Posted: 13 days ago Posted: 8 days ago SEA/LNG builds case for retrofitting VLCCs to LNG Categories: Green Marine Posted: 8 days ago Posted: 5 days ago Premium Seaspan says no to force majeure by Chinese shipyards Categories: Green Marine Posted: 5 days ago Related Partners Partner ZF Friedrichshafen AG Partner Damen Shipyards Group Partner Bachmann electronic GmbH Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…