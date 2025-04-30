64% of Scottish supply chain firms scaling up for renewables, survey finds

Back to overview
Research & Development
April 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Almost two-thirds of companies in Scotland’s clean energy supply chain are investing in skills, capabilities, and facilities to prepare for growth in the renewable sector over the next three to five years, according to new data from Scottish Renewables.

Source: Quoceant (Used for illustration purposes only)

The findings come from the trade body’s sixth annual Supply Chain Impact Statement, released on April 30, which surveyed more than 370 members. While 64% of respondents are investing in future readiness, 60% said current UK and Scottish market conditions do not support competitive access to renewable energy contracts, Scottish Renewables noted.

The report showcases  39 organisations involved in the country’s clean energy sector, representing more than 9,700 jobs. It includes examples such as Montrose Port Authority’s shore power facility delivering 100 percent renewable electricity to offshore vessels, 1StopWind’s turbine blade repair and decommissioning services, and Emtec Energy’s solar and battery storage solutions.

Other featured companies include Pier Solutions, which has expanded into battery energy storage and hydrogen technologies; Quoceant, working on marine connectors for floating wind and tidal platforms; and Vital Energi, a heat decarbonisation firm that has recently grown its Scottish team.

“This year’s edition of the Supply Chain Impact Statement represents more than 9,700 jobs and offers a clear view of how project developers are actively collaborating with and investing in local supply chain partners, from cutting-edge start-ups and SMEs to well-established firms,” said Emma Harrick, Director of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables.

“It’s promising to see that nearly two-thirds of supply chain businesses are preparing to invest in strengthening their clean energy capabilities over the next five years and it’s clear that our renewable energy industry isn’t just growing – it’s becoming the engine of Scotland’s future economy, with businesses recognising it as the country’s biggest economic opportunity.

Scottish Renewables’ partners for this year’s publication include ORE Catapult, EDF Renewables, Fred. Olsen Renewables, Ocean Winds, Scottish Enterprise, and the Clean Energy Cluster.

However, Harrick noted that it is concerning that 60% of supply chain businesses believe government policy is not creating the right market conditions for them to secure renewable energy contracts. She also said that closing this gap is critical to realising the sector’s full potential.

“And if we’re serious about delivering on our clean power potential and building a world-leading green economy, we need to think bigger than we ever have before. This means urgently delivering an economic environment that maximises the entrepreneurial spirit of our clean power supply chain,” Harrick concluded.

In a related update, the CEO of Scottish Renewables said in May 2024 that the marine energy sector is advancing toward commercialisation and is expected to play a key role in the UK’s future energy mix.

