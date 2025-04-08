6PAC+
6PAC+ alliance representative: MEPC 83 is a defining moment for shipping’s future

April 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Pacific nations have reiterated that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is on the brink of making history with binding regulations to phase out fossil fuel use in global shipping. At an IMO meeting in London, 176 countries must reach an agreement on regulations that will drive the green transition of shipping.

At a press conference hosted by the 6PAC+ alliance at the IMO in London, Ministers from Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, as well as Marshall Islands Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonization, Albon Ishoda asserted that an ambitious outcome is in reach.

Delivering the opening speech, Ambassador Ishoda reminded delegates and the press that MEPC 83 is a defining moment for the future of international shipping, and for climate:

“The 1.5°C target is not a negotiating position – it is a survival threshold. And the decisions that we take here in London will determine whether it is possible. Right now, it still is.”

Representing the 6PAC+ alliance, Ambassador Ishoda reaffirmed that the support is strong for a global GHG emissions pricing mechanism that covers 100% of emissions from the first tonne, with a minimum starting price of $150 per tonne.

“Let us remember what is at stake. For the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Palau, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and many others, failure at MEPC 83 means accelerating sea-level rise, displaced communities, and existential loss. For shipping, it means significantly higher costs later on, regulatory uncertainty, missed investment momentum, and loss of global trust,” Ishoda warned.

“The ultimate outcome we want is one that is supported by all members. I hope we can appeal to everyone’s better conscience. The solution we are seeking is for humanity, not just for ourselves,” Simon Kofe, Tuvalu’s Minister for Transport, Energy, Communications and Innovation, pointed out.

Pacific, Caribbean and African representatives, as well as the UK and some Latin American states, are united in fighting for a GHG price to drive rapid emissions reduction and incentivize the uptake of zero-emission fuels. The revenue it generates needs to enable a just and equitable transition — especially for those least responsible for this crisis.

“For countries like Vanuatu … we see the UNFCCC isn’t moving fast enough – and this is the great opportunity. If this is adopted here, it will be a game changer for climate. It would be the first industry-wide measure adopted by a multilateral UN organisation with much more teeth than we could get in the UNFCCC process,” Minister Ralph Revenganu of Vanuatu said.

In 2023, IMO member states agreed to reach net zero by or around 2050, as well as 2030 and 2040 decarbonization targets. In his opening address, IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez described the meeting as “a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to address climate change”.

Ambassador Ishoda acknowledged recent progress in the negotiations but warned that any final outcome must uphold the integrity of science and the interests of vulnerable states.

“If the Working Group Chair sidelines our key priorities, we are prepared to act accordingly,” Ishoda continued.

“We did not come to London to rubber-stamp a diluted compromise.”

He strongly rejected proposals that would weaken the environmental integrity of the measure, such as emissions exemptions, credit trading schemes, or vague revenue pledges.

“We want to send a signal to the world and the market that the IMO is ready to put in place the regulations necessary for zero to near zero fuels. It’s a strong red line for us – credit trading should not happen in the decarbonisation pathway.”

