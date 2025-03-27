wind propulsion
Home Propulsion Large ships can save close to $500,000 on fuel costs by adopting wind propulsion, new study reveals

March 27, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

There are significant economic and climate benefits of using wind-assisted propulsion to power global shipping, a new report by marine NGO Seas At Risk found.

Courtesy of International Windship Association

The ‘Wind First!’ study shows that retrofitting sails on large, existing vessels can save close to half a million US dollars on fuel costs, and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 12%, annually.

This makes wind-assisted propulsion—which is readily available and scalable today—a critical tool to bridge the 2030 target of 5% zero- and near-zero-emission energy uptake in the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy, as per the report.

wind propulsion
Courtesy of Seas at Risk

As explained, if wind sails were integrated into the global shipping fleet, the energy savings gained would kick-start GHG reductions, reduce the immediate need for e-fuels production, and allow for the market to mature more gradually, avoiding shocks.

Several months ago, French classification society Bureau Veritas said in a separate report that the uptake of wind propulsion remains hindered by regulatory barriers, technical challenges and a lack of confidence among industry stakeholders.

However, the status of wind propulsion in maritime could soon change as the IMO prepares to meet in London from March 31 to April 11 to finalize measures for its GHG strategy. The IMO’s 176 member states need to agree on robust climate policies this year, with wind as a central solution, including a $150 carbon levy, a fuels standard that rewards wind-assisted propulsion use, and improved energy efficiency framework (CII).

The upcoming IMO discussions are pivotal in shipping’s decarbonisation transition and wind must be central to the solution. It is a proven, readily available and cost-effective technology that can help the global fleet meet the IMO’s 2030 energy targets and will only become more valuable as fuel costs are set to quadruple by 2040 with the shift to e-fuels. Scaling up wind-assisted really is a no-brainer: it’s a practical, climate-neutral and cost-effective solution that’s ready to deploy,” Sian Prior, Shipping Policy Director at Seas At Risk, commented.

“Installing wind-assisted propulsion to the global shipping fleet is a win-win-win for businesses, the economy and the planet – delivering lower costs for the shipping sector, a smoother energy transition for global trade, and an immediate cut in emissions. Wind technology is ready and available now, and it must be recognised at the IMO as a necessary bridge towards sustainable, clean shipping. The clock is ticking! Wind first! Wind now!,” Anaïs Rios, Shipping Policy Officer at Seas At Risk, said.

In 2023, the IMO adopted a Revised GHG Strategy to reach zero emissions by 2050 with targets along the way: 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040, as well as a 5% goal of zero/near-zero emission energy uptake by 2030.

Governments are now in negotiations on measures to deliver these targets. Global policies, such as those adopted at the IMO, are necessary to provide market incentives for companies to scale up investments in zero-emission fuels and technologies, and to meet the IMO’s climate commitment.

