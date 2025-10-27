Back to overview
Home Wind Farms ABL companies supporting geo surveys at two offshore wind areas in Portugal

Business & Finance
October 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has appointed the UK-based renewable energy consultancy OWC, part of ABL Group, to support the geophysical and geotechnical surveys at two offshore wind farm areas in Portugal. ABL Group’s Portugal-based water and environmental consultancy, Hidromod, is also engaged in the project.

IPMA is currently leading a geophysical and geotechnical survey across two areas from the Allocation Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (PAER), Leixões and Figueira da Foz.

The survey work started in April this year, and OWC and Hidromod initiated their involvement in September. The survey work is scheduled to continue into November 2025, according to OWC.

Under the contract with IPMA, OWC is providing specialist geophysical and geotechnical client representatives to oversee the offshore surveys, with support from Hidromod and with the purpose of securing high HSE standards, performing quality control of offshore activities, and ensuring that data collection and the technical survey scopes are completed in line with IPMA’s requirements.

The Leixões and Figueira da Foz offshore wind farm areas are part of the national Maritime Spatial Planning Situation Plan (PSOEM) and Allocation Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (PAER).

The Portuguese government approved the PAER at the beginning of this year. Four areas were approved in the Atlantic Ocean where offshore wind farms can be installed. Two of the locations are situated off the coast of Viana do Castelo in northern Portugal, one near the port of Leixões in the north, and another off the coast of Figueira da Foz in the central region.

“These are important wind farm areas for the development of offshore renewable energy in Portugal. To play a small part in the early stages of these potential projects is both rewarding and exciting for our local team”, said Ana Pirrone, OWC’s country manager for Portugal and Spain.

