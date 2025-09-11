Longitude NGI
ABL’s Longitude, NGI enter offshore wind design partnership

September 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Design and engineering consultancy Longitude and the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) have partnered to provide developers and operators of offshore wind farms with an integrated technical offering in offshore wind design.

Source: Longitude

Under the terms of the agreement, Longitude and NGI will collaborate in applied geosciences, geotechnical design, and structural design to support the offshore wind market.

The collaboration will focus on the knowledge exchange, market approach, and joint execution of projects, including wind turbine foundations, subsea cables, and offshore substations.

“Combining our structural design and engineering competence with NGI’s geotechnical design expertise allows us to create something new and special for clients in a market that requires more competitive solutions,” said Jan Erik Berg, Longitude’s global director for offshore wind design.

“Our goal is to provide clients with an enhanced and integrated technical offering in offshore wind design, to foster innovation and deliver new solutions to support sector growth. The collaboration with Longitude will cover both concept, FEED and detailed design work,” commented Thomas Langford, NGI’s director of offshore energy.

NGI is an international consultancy and research business with offices in Norway, the U.S., and Australia. The centre also plans to open a new office in central London to continue developing its pipeline of projects across Europe.

Together with its parent, Oslo-listed ABL Group, Longitude has capabilities in multi-disciplined geoscience engineering to support energy and maritime industries, but the partnership with NGI reinforces its capabilities within geotechnical design for offshore wind assets, the company said.

At the beginning of this year, ABL Group established a business unit that provides concept design, FEED and detailed design services for fixed-bottom and floating wind turbine foundations, offshore substation (OSS) foundations, cables and cable routing, OSS topsides and landfall.

