Home Green Marine Additional $4 million funding boosts shore power at Port of Hueneme

Business Developments & Projects
April 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

California’s Port of Hueneme has received an additional $4 million in funding to complete its shore power project on North Terminal, aiming to reduce vessel emissions and improve air quality.

The port intends to use the new Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funding, approved by the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC), to add building systems and equipment to protect against weather disruptions, enhance safety, and maximize the lifespan of the shore power system.

With the new funding in place, the work on creating shoreside power infrastructure is scheduled to commence this summer.

The Port of Hueneme’s shore power project on North Terminal was initially funded with a combined $11.9 million in grants, and the additional $4 million funding comes after severe storms caused significant setbacks in December of 2023.

As a direct response to mitigate impacts due to the damage incurred at this time, Port of Hueneme partnered with emissions reduction service provider STAX Engineering to work on a maritime emissions capture and control project.

Once the shore power project is completed, berthing vessels will be able to connect and shut down diesel engines to reduce harmful emissions while in port.

“We’re thrilled to receive this critical funding for our Shoreside Power Project,” said Jess J. Ramirez, President of the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme. “The Port takes its longstanding commitment to sustainability seriously, and we can now finish a project that will bring cleaner air to local communities.”

Martin Erickson, Executive Director of Ventura County Transportation Commission, added: “Partnerships like the one between VCTC and the Port of Hueneme are critical to improving Ventura County. Projects like Shoreside Power are important to move forward, and VCTC is proud to support the Port in this effort.”

