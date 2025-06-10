Back to overview
Cavotec signs €1.55M shore power agreement for Antwerp-Bruges cruise terminal

Cavotec signs €1.55M shore power agreement for Antwerp-Bruges cruise terminal

Business Developments & Projects
June 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Cleantech company Cavotec has signed a shore power order from energy services provider Equans for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges cruise terminal in Belgium with a total value of approximately €1.55 million.

Courtesy of Cavotec

The project, which is co-funded by the European Union (EU), will reportedly enable cruise vessels calling at the terminal to connect to shore-side electricity, allowing them to shut down their onboard generators and reduce emissions while berthed.

As part of the agreement, the cleantech company is also expected to provide maintenance services for the equipment for a period of five years. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, stated: “This order reinforces our strong position in the shore power market for cruise applications and highlights the trust customers place in our technology as ports accelerate their transition to clean operations.”

To remind, in 2025, Cavotec also signed an agreement valued at €8.1 million with an undisclosed global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order is said to include cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Furthermore, the company clinched three shore power orders totaling €7 million for Italian ports, the result of which is expected to slash harmful emissions and improve air quality at those ports. Deliveries for these projects are slated between early and mid-2026.

