Port of Amsterdam launches shore power system for cruise ships

Port of Amsterdam launches shore power system for cruise ships

June 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Port of Amsterdam has commissioned a shore power system for cruise ships at the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA), enabling vessels to switch off onboard generators upon docking and reduce emissions and noise pollution.

Photo by Menno van der Veen. Courtesy of Port of Amsterdam

The facility was officially opened on June 3, 2025, and is projected to reduce particulate matter by approximately 3 tonnes, nitrogen oxides by 100 tonnes, and CO2 by 4.8 kilotonnes.

Construction began in May 2023 and was completed in early 2025, with Danish equipment provider PowerCon delivering the shore power system and subcontractor BAM Infra constructing a new energy hub and providing an upgrade to the general electrical infrastructure.

The Smart Energy Hub houses the grid operator systems, the transformers, and the shore power equipment.

According to the Port of Amsterdam, grid operator Liander installed a total of 4.4 kilometers of cable beneath the IJ River, connecting a substation in Amsterdam-Noord to the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) at the Veemkade. An additional 8 kilometers of cable was laid beneath the quay and pier decks.

The installation was partly subsidized by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the European Commission (EC).

Photo by Menno van der Veen. Courtesy of Port of Amsterdam

Dick de Graaff, Director of Cruise Port Amsterdam, commented: “The commissioning of shore power marks a major step towards a quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable port. This benefits residents, visitors, and the climate, and proves that our cruise terminal has the innovative strength to shape the future of responsible tourism.”

In addition to serving sea cruise ships, there are plans to explore other uses for the shore power connection, including further electrification of the cruise chain.

The Port of Amsterdam noted that cruise ships already equipped for shore power will be given priority in the port.

Starting in 2027, the use of shore power for cruise vessels will be mandatory, three years ahead of European regulations.

