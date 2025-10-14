Offshore platform
Adriatic oilfield back in production mode after months-long shutdown

Adriatic oilfield back in production mode after months-long shutdown

Exploration & Production
October 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Italian subsidiary of London-based oil and gas player Energean has restarted production at its field off the coast of Abruzzo, Italy.

Illustration; Source: Energean

According to the UK player, the operations at the Rospo Mare field, located 20 kilometers off the coast of Termoli and Vasto, resumed on October 12. The field had been out of operation since January 2025.

Nicolas Katcharov, CEO of Energean Italy, said: “Over the past months, the Company has dedicated more than 50,000 man-hours to restoration activities, demonstrating the importance we place on HSE issues by investing in training, updating our protocols, and strengthening our culture of prevention. Today, the Rospo Mare Field is back online and I would like to thank all our stakeholders who made this achievement possible.”

Operated by Energean, which is its 100% owner, Rospo Mare is located 20 kilometers off the Abruzzo coast in the Adriatic Sea, in 80 meters of water depth. The field has been producing since 1982 and has been developed with 31 wells, 29 of which are producing.

Rospo Mare comprises three platforms – RSM A, RSM B, and RSM C, paired with a floating storage and offloading tanker, Alba Marina, which is used to temporarily store production. RSM B is the main platform where the oil is treated. It is connected to the two satellite platforms with two 16” sealines, and to Alba Marina.

Now that the field is back online, Energean says full production from all three platforms will be reached within days, once the necessary authorizations are obtained.

The operator claims this is one of the most important offshore Italian crude oil fields, with a production capacity of over 2,000 barrels per day. It is expected to remain in production until beyond 2040.

Energean recently partnered with Croatia’s INA on another Adriatic developmentIrena, this time in Croatian waters. As disclosed by Energean, the development plan for the Irena field entails a single platform tie-back to the existing infrastructure at the Izabela field, both of which are located in the Izabela concession.

