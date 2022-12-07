Advanced Polymer Coatings strikes deal for Proman Stena Bulk’s tanker duo

December 7, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

USA-based manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is expanding its work in China after landing a new deal to supply its MarineLINE tank coating system on two new ships being built for Proman Stena Bulk.

APC will begin supplying Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in early 2023 after striking the deal with Proman Stena Bulk, a joint venture between tanker shipping company Stena Bulk AB and Proman, the world’s second-largest methanol producer.

Photo: Proman Stena BUlk

The agreement will see APC’s team work on two 49,990 dual-fuel DWT tankers which are part of a fleet of six methanol-powered dual-fuel tankers GSI is building.

APC marine manager Onur Yildirim said APC’s team will apply MarineLINE to 17 cargo tanks on each vessel covering more than 50,000 sqm.

“MarineLINE can protect cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating in the world covering thousands of aggressive chemicals,” he said.

“Critically this enables operators to carry a wide variety of different cargos frequently without risk of cross contamination.”

MarineLINE can have very positive environmental benefits as it is easier and quicker to clean than epoxy coatings. This means less of the ship’s engine fuel is used to heat hot water which can help cut emissions, according to the company.

In addition, faster cleaning times are better for the environment as they cut the chemical cleaning agent required, and slops generated, by up to half compared to epoxy coatings. Moreover, faster cleaning times enables quicker ship turnaround which in turn can free up additional sailing days all improving the performance ability of the vessel.

Each tanker will use 12,500 tonnes of methanol a year. By incorporating green fuel, the company hopes to eliminate SOx and particulate matter (PM), cut NOx emissions by 60 per cent, and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15 per cent.

In October this year, China Shipbuilding Hengyu Energy (Shanghai), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), completed the bunkering of three methanol-powered product tankers built by GSI for Proman Stena Bulk.

APC reports it now accounts for more than 12 per cent of the global cargo tank coating market with more than 700 vessels coated worldwide. Exports are underpinning APC’s growth with key markets including China, the Gulf, Croatia, as well as Turkey.