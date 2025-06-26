Back to overview
Home Green Marine Stena Line’s first methanol-ready hybrid ferry wraps up sea trials

June 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Stena Futura, the first methanol-ready NewMax hybrid ship built for Swedish ferry company Stena Line, has completed its sea trials in China.

The sea trials marked the next milestone in the construction of the vessel, which is on schedule to enter service on the Belfast-Heysham route in the Irish Sea in late summer this year.

The first steel for the 147-meter-long Stena Futura was cut in January 2024 at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Weihai, and the vessel was launched ten months later.

Once operational, Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta are expected to enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route.

Scheduled for delivery in late 2025, Stena Connecta will be equipped with Norsepower rotor sails, a wind propulsion solution from Finnish cleantech company Norsepower. Stena Futura will also be delivered as “rotor sail ready”

The two hybrid vessels are an important part of Stena Line’s sustainability journey as they will both be able to operate on methanol fuel. The newbuilds will also be enhanced with built-in technologies that will be able to utilize both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Stena Line previously disclosed that it had been working closely with methanol suppliers, ensuring future volumes of e-methanol and fulfilling its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030. ​

Niclas Martensson, CEO of Stena Line, commented on the latest development: “It is with great excitement that we announce that Stena Futura has successfully completed its sea trials. The Irish Sea region continues to be a booming market for Stena Line, and the significant boost these ships will provide to our freight capacity on the popular Belfast – Hesham route will be welcomed by the market.

“These vessels represent a crucial step in our broader sustainability journey. By integrating battery propulsion and shore power capabilities, we are making significant strides towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, reinforcing Stena Line’s position as a leader in sustainable shipping.”

The Swedish company recently unveiled a new wind-powered hybrid, several fuels-capable vessel concept that can reduce energy usage by 20% or more.

Named Stena Futuro, the concept envisions a 240-meter-long roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel intended for transporting semi-trailers and cars. The vessel will have hybrid propulsion, batteries and engines with low fuel consumption that can run on several different fuels.

