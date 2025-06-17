Back to overview
Equinor-chartered newbuild tanker duo to run cleaner with The Switch solutions

Technology
June 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Finnish power electronics specialist The Switch, part of Japan’s BEMAC Corporation, is to supply two large DC power distribution systems and two propulsion packages for an oil/chemical tanker newbuild duo under construction in China.

As disclosed, the vessels in question are a pair of 6,500 dwt stainless steel tankers that Zhoushan Dashenzhou Shipbuilding is constructing for Norway-based maritime transportation player Bergen Tankers. Stavanger-headquartered energy major Equinor signed a contract to charter the ships from Bergen Tankers at the end of December 2024.

According to The Switch, the units are set to be equipped with a pair of DC-Hubs, responsible for the main power distribution on board, and two PMM1000 direct-drive marine shaft generators that are hoped to enable the ships to operate in a more eco-friendly manner.

It is understood that the company was selected to be part of this project by Swedish marine propulsion solutions provider Berg Propulsion. Berg Propulsion will be in charge of delivering the shafts and bearings. Handovers to the yard are scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, while the commissioning is slated for the second half of that same year.

In addition to The Switch DC-Hubs and the PMM1000 electric propulsion packages, the tanker duo is reportedly going to feature two electric drive controllable-pitch propellers (CPP) and shore power capability to ensure ‘high efficiency’, minimal power consumption and reduced emissions. What is more, as noted, the flexible power systems on the vessels can be adapted to use fuels like ammonia, methanol, biofuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Once delivered, the newbuilds are to operate along the Norwegian Coast. Bergen Tankers’ main trading areas are located in this region, in the North Sea/Continent/UK, and in the German/Danish Baltic Sea.

In other recent company news, in early May 2025, The Switch landed a deal to deliver single drives for shaft generators onto four 113,600 dwt Aframax tankers, which are presently being built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry for the UK-based company Union Maritime (UML).

The vessels, which were designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI), are due to join their owner’s fleet in the first half of 2027.

As divulged, The Switch’s single drives will manage power output sent from the tankers’ two-stroke engines. This is expected to ‘enhance’ operations, lower fuel consumption and slash harmful pollutant emissions.

