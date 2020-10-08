Airborne Oil & Gas becomes Strohm

October 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Dutch-based thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Airborne Oil & Gas has changed its name to Strohm.

The launch of the new brand comes as the organisation confirms its commitment to the oil and gas sector’s energy transition and accelerates its strategic growth into the renewables market.

The company was the first in the world to develop TCP and its products have been supporting the oil and gas sector for the past 13 years.

Strohm has built up the world’s largest track record for TCP with most major oil and gas companies utilising its products for jumper, flowline and well intervention applications.

The firm has now established TCP’s sustainability following analysis carried out to global Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s emission measurement and management standards. It has proven that installation of its TCP delivers a 50 per cent smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional steel alternatives.

Strohm’s TCP flowlines, risers and jumpers are made from completely corrosion resistant and recyclable materials and the business utilises 100 per cent green energy to power its production plant in The Netherlands. The research also determined that TCP’s manufacturing process produces 40 per cent lower CO2 levels compared to that of carbon steel pipe.

Once installed subsea, TCP requires no maintenance or corrosion inhibitors, providing a solution that has full life-cycle sustainability.

The results have identified further areas of growth where Strohm’s enabling products can help maximise economic recovery for oil and gas operators as they transition towards a low-carbon future. Strohm has also pivoted its product development to include a programme suitable for renewables.

Strohm CEO Oliver Kassam said:

“As the industry works towards climate reduction targets and the focus sharpens on green energy production, the time was right for us to refocus and align our brand in this direction.”

“Using the globally recognised GHG Protocol standards, we have proven TCP’s value as a sustainable solution which will further aid organisations with their standardization and energy transition strategies. We have also identified significant growth for TCP in the hydrogen and offshore wind markets, supporting both bottom fixed and floating wind projects.

“With the world’s largest track record for TCP, we have built up a solid reputation in the oil and gas sector over the years. Behind the success of our technology-driven products is our loyal and talented workforce. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our employees, and our stakeholders, for their continued support in helping us achieve all our successes to date.”

Geert van de Wouw, vice president of Shell Ventures, added: “Back in 2014, Airborne Oil & Gas’ potential was already evident as a leader in disruptive technology. We invested in them, confident of the lasting impact they would have on the offshore industry.

“Since then, we have seen the company bring products to the market that realize material cost impacts for flowlines and jumpers, and we continue to collaborate towards the same success with risers. We now welcome and encourage Strohm to progress their plans and take the next step in supporting our sector to achieve our carbon footprint goals.”