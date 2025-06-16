Hoover Diana development; Source: EnerMech
ExxonMobil entrusts EnerMech with deepwater decom job at oil & gas project in US Gulf

Business Developments & Projects
June 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

EnerMech, an Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist, has secured a new decommissioning assignment for a 25-year-old oil and gas project in the Gulf of America, formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Hoover Diana development; Source: EnerMech

This complete flowline decommissioning package with ExxonMobil for the Hoover Diana development in the U.S. Gulf entails the decommissioning of the subsea flowlines, marking what is said to be EnerMech’s first major decommissioning campaign in the region. The award is perceived to highlight the firm’s strategic methodology, integrated approach, and offshore operational expertise.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech’s CEO, highlighted: “The Hoover-Diana project marks our first large-scale decommissioning engagement in the Gulf of Mexico, building on the strong relationship we’ve developed with ExxonMobil in Guyana since 2018. Executing a multi-service end-of-lifecycle project of this scale requires a highly skilled and competent workforce.

“Securing this new contract following a competitive tender is a testament to our deep expertise, integrated capabilities, and the trust ExxonMobil continues to place in our team. Our early engagement has allowed us to develop a tailored methodology that maximizes efficiencies, minimizes risks, and ensures a safe, cost-effective execution.”

Furthermore, an expert team integrating multiple service lines from the UK firm’s Energy Solutions division will be deployed, including coiled tubing, pressure pumping, chemical services, filtration, separation, and pipeline gauging.

Located approximately 160 miles south of Galveston, Texas, the Hoover and Diana oil and gas fields, seen as a landmark offshore development since 2000, which utilizes the floating production deep draft caisson vessel (DDCS) technology, gained the world record for deepwater drilling and production depths.

Jon Felton, EnerMech’s Technical Solutions Director for the Western Hemisphere, pointed out: “Our ability to seamlessly coordinate multiple service line disciplines required simultaneously under one contract sets us apart.

“We’ve engineered a methodology that not only meets ExxonMobil’s expectations but also establishes a new benchmark for efficiency and safety in deepwater decommissioning.”

Entailing flushing, pigging, and filling subsea pipelines to remove hydrocarbons and prepare for decommissioning, this scope encompasses flushing of the umbilical, pipeline flushing, and seawater fill operations for the subsea flowline loop, as well as nitrogen flushing via subsea vessel, coiled tubing services, and final seawater filling for the Northern Diana flowline.

“With many offshore assets reaching the end of their lifecycle, the decommissioning market in the Gulf of Mexico is expanding rapidly. This project underscores the value we bring to our customers and positions us for future growth in this critical sector,” added Davison.

The Hoover Diana project, situated in 4,800 feet (1,463 meters) of water, approximately 200 miles (324 kilometers) south of Houston, began production in May 2000, using the 83-story tall DDCV that floats vertically and is nearly 150 feet (45 meters) in diameter; incorporating both drilling and production facilities.

The latest deal comes on the heels of the one EnerMech won for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) in the UK sector of the North Sea.

