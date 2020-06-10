Aker Solutions to deliver umbilicals for Murphy’s Gulf of Mexico project

Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract from Subsea 7 to deliver umbilicals for Murphy Oil’s King’s Quay development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Murphy Oil reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the King’s Quay facility, Khaleesi/Mormont, and Samurai developments in August 2019.

In March 2020, Murphy Oil awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for the subsea installation services related to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont developments tying back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible.

Now, Aker Solutions has scooped up a contract to deliver umbilicals for this project.

The work scope includes 22 kilometres of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment.

This will be used to connect the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont deepwater developments, according to Aker Solutions’ statement on Wednesday.

The King’s Quay semi-submersible FPS will be located around 280 kilometres south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The engineering, design, and manufacturing of the umbilicals and distribution equipment will take place at Aker Solutions’ facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States.

The work starts immediately and the delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Jonah Margulis, vice president and country manager for Aker Solutions in the United States.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.